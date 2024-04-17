What is the Australian’ Taxpayers Alliance?

The Australian Taxpayers' Alliance (ATA) is a leading grassroots organisation that fights to lower taxes, cut government waste, reduce excessive regulation, and remove reckless policies that hurt hardworking Australians.

Our website at: www.taxpayers.org.au

ATA on Youtube: www.facebook.com/AusTaxpayers

ATA on Facebook: www.youtube.com/@AusTaxpayers

ATA on Twitter/X: x.com/AusTaxpayers



Why Subscribe?

You’re always welcome to give us money, but for the sake of transparency there’s a few things you should know:

Most posts on here will be public. The primary goal of the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance is to be part of the public conversation about Australia’s excessive and inefficient tax system and abysmal productivity, and that is best done by making our articles freely available. If you are a already a financial member of the ATA then you will be given a complementary upgrade to “paid subscriber” on Substack, so no need to subscribe twice unless you’re intentionally trying to double your contribution.

Get involved

If you are an ATA financial member then you will get access to the rare private posts, our archived articles, and the chat room. Premium members will also have direct access to ATA senior staff, and the opportunity to contribute articles.

Associate (non-financial) members can still get involved by commenting on our articles, and sharing our content with anybody you think might be interested.