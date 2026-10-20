Death & Taxes
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Can Australia tax its way to prosperity?
ATA joins the tax debate in Canberra. Spoiler... our answer is “no”.
Oct 20
•
John Humphreys
4
4
NSW’s wind power scam
The NSW governments plans to strong-arm data centres into using wind power to prop up the flailing renewable industry
Oct 15
•
John Humphreys
22
7
2
Who should we blame for high inflation?
Economists blame the RBA; the RBA blames the government; the government blames the Iran war. Everybody is correct.
Oct 1
•
John Humphreys
7
9
1
September 2026
Lies, damned lies, and government reports
The latest Intergenerational Report paints a rosy picture, but the document doesn’t hold up to scrutiny
Sep 24
•
John Humphreys
9
4
3
Tobacco tax disaster
The government’s attempt to stamp out tobacco has backfired, and is causing more harm than good
Sep 17
•
John Humphreys
26
5
Another attempt at internet censorship
After the failure of their “disinformation bill” in 2024, the government is having another shot with their “digital duty of care” proposal.
Sep 10
•
John Humphreys
36
5
5
Financial warning signs
The bond market is often an early-warning sign of economic trouble, and those warning signs are starting to flash.
Sep 3
•
John Humphreys
12
3
August 2026
Immigration confusion
The recent policy change by One Nation has revealed a lot of confusion about immigration policy, and which numbers really matter
Aug 27
•
John Humphreys
20
8
3
July 2026
Immigration & national identity
Notes from a recent immigration talkfest
Jul 30
•
John Humphreys
22
10
2
Next Senate will be a mess
Greens set to retain balance of power, regardless of who wins
Jul 9
•
John Humphreys
17
More builders without more migrants
Make it easier for older tradies to keep working if they want
Jul 2
•
John Humphreys
18
2
June 2026
Australia's best & worst Treasurers
The ATA has sorted through the state budgets, and ranked the Treasurers from best to worst. You might be surprised.
Jun 25
•
John Humphreys
5
7
1
© 2026 John Humphreys
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