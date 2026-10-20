Death & Taxes

Death & Taxes

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Alexander Hübbert's avatar
Alexander Hübbert
6d

In the income tax example, 10% interest becomes 8%, because the tax also falls on the interest. The consumption tax example keeps the full 10%.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
7d

There are at least 4 issues at play here.

First, can we trust the government to honour their word? - Based on past and present performance, this is clearly No!

Second, what do we agree as a community is the government's fair share? - Most taxpayers believe that the government is taking too much and wasting much of what it receives.

Third, what is the most cost- and time-efficient way to collect the taxes needed? - The current blizzard of tax legislation is costing a fortune in administration and compliance costs.

Finally, how can we best create competitive tension in the tax system? - Currently, the majority of state revenue is delivered on a plate from Canberra regardless of state performance.

True tax reform will not occur until it is codified into the Constitution. I propose 3 rules:

1. A limit to the Federal Government tax take as a proportion of GDP - I propose 23% but am open to discussion.

2. Any fiscal year in which the Federal Government runs a deficit, all federal politicians forfeit their entire salaries.

3. Any state government running a deficit has its federal grants cut dollar for dollar in that same year.

Naturally, there is much more to tax reform, but without some fundamental rules I fear Australia will continue to flounder.

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