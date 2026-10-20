This evening The Australian Dialogues will host one of their flagship events down in Canberra, asking the question from the title of this article:

Can Australia Tax Its Way to Prosperity?

ATA Chief Economist John Humphreys has been invited to join the panel, though it appears likely he will be a lonely voice for lower taxes. If you’re in the area and want to come along, you can pick up tickets here.

Given the lineup of the panel, one theme that is likely to come out of the conversation is the need for a change to the tax mix in Australia. Earlier this week one of the panelists (Dr Aruna Sathanapally from the Grattan Institute) backed Josh Frydenberg’s call for a 15% GST and lower income taxes.

The idea has some theoretical merit, but we should remain sceptical.

From an economic perspective, the main difference between an income tax and a consumption tax (such as GST) is how they treat savings. If there was no savings, then all income would be immediately spent, and the two taxes would be roughly equivalent. It is only when people save money that the two systems diverge, with income tax creating a bias against savings.

Consider a simplified example where a person earns $100 and is deciding whether to spend that money now or save it at 10% interest to spend later.

If there was no tax then the choice is between $100 consumption now or $110 consumption in the future.

If there was a 20% consumption tax, then the choice is between $80 consumption now or $88 consumption in the future. The tax decreases the total level of consumption, but the relative price of spending and saving remains unchanged so the tax doesn’t distort people’s savings decisions (savings neutral).

If there was a 20% income tax, then the choice is between $80 consumption now or $86.40 consumption in the future. Unlike the consumption tax, the income tax does change the relative price of spending and savings, which discourages savings.

The difference is not just a technical curiosity. Domestic savings and investment are crucial to kick-starting Australia’s stagnant productivity and get wages rising, and also in helping Australians build long-term wealth and financial resilience. It is economic vandalism for the government to be discouraging savings, which is one of the reasons that income tax is so destructive and needs to be lowered.

Having said all of that, the ATA remains opposed to the proposals by Frydenberg and the Grattan Institute, at least as they are currently proposed.

The problem with their proposals, and the original GST introduced by Howard back in 2000, is that it offers a false trade-off. The higher GST is a permanent tax increase, while the lower income tax is temporary. This is because of the pernicious issue of bracket creep, where income taxes automatically go up every year due to people being pushed into higher tax brackets.

Before any tax trade-off can be considered, the starting condition needs to be the indexation of tax brackets to remove bracket creep.

There is a bigger problem at the heart of tax policy. Discussions about tax trade-offs are all well and good, and they may be able to nudge the country in a slightly better direction, but the much larger problem is that our tax rates are simply too high. This is true regardless of the tax mix.

This is why the ATA has proposed a better way to address the anti-savings bias in our tax system. Instead of shuffling the tax mix, the savings issue can be addressed by simply removing income tax from savings and replacing it with nothing. We would like to see the introduction of “Personal Savings Trusts”, which would work as follows:

people can contribute some amount of their pre-tax income into their account

contributions would be tax-free and earnings would be tax-free

money in the accounts can be used to make any investment, such as regular savings, share portfolios, funding a new business, and potentially buying a home

money can be withdrawn at any time for any reason, but on withdrawal the money is taxed at each person’s marginal tax rate

money withdrawn after retirement age would only be taxed at half the marginal tax rate

This new savings account would partly remove the anti-savings bias inherent in the income tax. If contributions were uncapped, then it would fully remove the anti-savings bias (this is called a Kaldor tax), though I suspect politicians will prefer to introduce a cap of perhaps $20k or $30k on annual tax-deductible contributions.

Of course, this is only one of our tax cutting ideas. We also propose lowering tax rates across the board, raising the threshold for the top tax rate to at least $500k, and income splitting for families.

All of this would require the government to shrink in size, and this is the real policy debate that Australia needs. Technical debates about changing the tax mix are fine, but they are built on the assumption that government spending always needs to grow. We do not accept that assumption, and that is the case that we will make at the upcoming panel discussion in Canberra. Hope to see you there.

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P.S. Reminder that our “Death & Taxes” podcast with Gene and John is now on at 8:30pm AEDT (NSW/VIC) and 7:30pm AEST (QLD) every Thursday evening. Watch live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook.