Economic pain & political drama, with Barclay McGain

Gene & John are joined by Barclay McGain from CPAC Australia to talk about recent economic troubles, the latest political news of the week, and the upcoming CPAC National Conference.



CPAC Australia = www.cpac.network



This week’s ATA newsletter looked at who is to blame for Australia’s ongoing high inflation, and concluded there was enough blame to go around:

www.austaxpayers.substack.com/p/who-should-we-blame-for-high-inflation



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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.



Web = www.taxpayers.org.au

Substack = www.austaxpayers.substack.com

X/Twitter = www.x.com/AusTaxpayers

Facebook = www.facebook.com/AusTaxpayers

YouTube = www.youtube.com/@austaxpayers

Rumble = www.rumble.com/JohnHumphreys



Your hosts:

Gene Tunny: www.x.com/genetunny

John Humphreys: www.x.com/JohnHumphreys99



If you like what we do, please consider becoming a member or donating:

Join = www.taxpayers.org.au/membership

Donate = www.donorbox.org/ata-donation-drive