Gene & John are joined by Barclay McGain from CPAC Australia to talk about recent economic troubles, the latest political news of the week, and the upcoming CPAC National Conference.
CPAC Australia = www.cpac.network
This week’s ATA newsletter looked at who is to blame for Australia’s ongoing high inflation, and concluded there was enough blame to go around:
www.austaxpayers.substack.com/p/who-should-we-blame-for-high-inflation
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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.
Web = www.taxpayers.org.au
Substack = www.austaxpayers.substack.com
X/Twitter = www.x.com/AusTaxpayers
Facebook = www.facebook.com/AusTaxpayers
YouTube = www.youtube.com/@austaxpayers
Rumble = www.rumble.com/JohnHumphreys
Your hosts:
Gene Tunny: www.x.com/genetunny
John Humphreys: www.x.com/JohnHumphreys99
If you like what we do, please consider becoming a member or donating:
Join = www.taxpayers.org.au/membership
Donate = www.donorbox.org/ata-donation-drive
Economic pain & political drama, with Barclay McGain
Gene & John are joined by Barclay McGain from CPAC Australia to talk about recent economic troubles, the latest political news of the week, and the upcoming CPAC National Conference.