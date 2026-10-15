Is "social democracy" doomed to fail? || #54

Gene & John return to discuss the decline of social democracy, rising unemployment, the Liberal Party’s immigration policy, dodgy wind-power policies, and the mess caused by the card surcharge ban.
This week’s ATA newsletter looked at the NSW government’s dodgy plan to force data centres to use wind power:
https://austaxpayers.substack.com/p/n...
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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.
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John Humphreys: www.x.com/JohnHumphreys99
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