Last week’s newsletter looked at the politically tricky issue of reducing government spending. We are seemingly caught between two unmovable issues:

Economic constraint = Australia desperately needs lower taxes and smaller deficits to fix our broken economy, but that can only be achieved by reducing government spending, which is currently at record high levels and rising fast. Political constraint = The largest government programs are also the most politically sensitive, mostly relating to health, aged care, disability care, and defence. Politicians are scared to address these issues.

There is no silver bullet, but this week’s newsletter considers how we could reform Australia’s health system in a way that starts to get spending under control while keeping the fundamentals of Medicare that are so popular.

Stage 1: Transparency

Using budget numbers for 2027/28, the government currently spends around $104 billion/year subsidising doctor visits, hospital visits, and medicines for people with a Medicare card. The equates to roughly $3700 per person.

This payment should be converted into a $3700 Medicare voucher issued to every Australian every year. That voucher would then be used to pay for government Medicare insurance, which would cost $3700 each year (made up of $1400 doctor insurance, $1400 hospital insurance, and $900 medicine insurance). On its own, this change is simply a transparency measure that would give people more information about what their health benefits are worth, but without changing their access to healthcare.

Increasing transparency hurts nobody and should be uncontroversial, but it opens the door to future possibilities.

Stage 2: Competition

By making a clear distinction between Medicare funding and Medicare insurance it becomes possible to open up Medicare insurance to competition. The government would continue as the baseline health insurance provider, but other providers could start to offer a similar level of health insurance, and Australians could choose whether to spend their $3700 voucher with the government or those other providers.

The private Medicare insurance would be held to a “no worse off” standard to ensure that people continued to get at least the same quality of health care they currently receive. Risk management would be done via a community-rating system (standardised pricing) along with re-insurance for high risk scenarios, similar to what currently exists with private top-up health insurance.

The worst case scenario is that private providers would offer the same level of care at the same price, but the more likely scenario is that competition would lead to improvements in efficiency and innovation that would help keep costs under control. Potential benefits include:

Improved efficiency could be passed on to users in the form of lower premiums (price below $3700) with the extra money being deposited into health savings accounts that could be used for other health costs (e.g. gap fees, medicines). Alternatively, improved efficiency could be passed on to users in the form of extra insurance coverage at the same price. Insurers would also compete on non-price features that matter to patients such as speed of access, care coordination, simpler processes, and use of new technology. Insurers would also have the option to offer premium levels of health insurance over-and-above the standard Medicare level, and users can choose the level of health insurance that best fits their circumstances.

People would be free to switch between providers. Insurers that failed to give value for money would quickly lose customers to more effective providers and/or the fallback government option.

Stage 3: Funding models

The above changes would improve transparency and efficiency, but on their own they would not significantly decrease government spending. That would have to come later. Reducing health spending would still be controversial, but at least there are now more options for future governments to consider:

Perhaps most obviously, the health voucher could be means-tested so that rich people do not get the full benefit. The transparency of the above system would make clear that high-income earners are paying large amounts of tax and then receiving back in a $3700 health voucher… this pointless tax-welfare churn could be simplified by reducing both their tax payments and subsidy received. We may want to consider exactly who is eligible for the full Medicare voucher. For example, we may want to keep the full subsidy for citizens, while only offering a partial voucher for some residents, and no voucher for short-term visitors. We may want to charge new citizens a fee for access to the Medicare voucher system. The long-term budget cost of a voucher system would depend on how the voucher is indexed. Healthcare costs are predicted to increase quickly over coming decades due to inflation, an ageing population, and new health services. A generous system of indexation would mean that the government continues to fund those extra costs, though a more moderate indexation would meant that expanding health costs are shared between the government and users. Over time the level of the voucher and the means-test could be adjusted, either up or down, depending on the available funds.

Pursuing this idea would bring the Australian Medicare system into line with the very successful healthcare systems currently used in places like Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. Those models work because they have more competition and choice, stronger incentives to control costs, faster access and shorter waiting times, more transparent pricing and accountability, and better integration of patient care… and they achieve these benefits while being more fiscally sustainable. Australia should learn from their example.

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P.S. Reminder that our “Death & Taxes” podcast with Gene and John is now on at 8:30pm AEDT (NSW/VIC) and 7:30pm AEST (QLD) every Thursday evening. Watch live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook.