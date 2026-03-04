Death & Taxes

Death & Taxes

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Save Australia's avatar
Save Australia
Mar 5

An interesting concept. It would certainly be beneficial for our respective countries, but given the current government’s of these countries, I want nothing to do with them. Primarily the UK as its societal problems are extreme. Such a free trade and transport agreement would open the door to the flood of certain “migrants” that the UK is failing to deal with.

Only a change in our government’s would make this a good solution.

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3 replies by John Humphreys and others
Paul T's avatar
Paul T
Mar 5

I like the idea. But, given that all four countries are currently flooded with unassimilable “immigrants” from incompatible cultures, I’d restrict re/immigration between the partners, to third-generation citizens only. That would prevent all four partners from exporting their immigration/”refugee” policy mistakes to the others.

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