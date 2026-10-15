Death & Taxes

Death & Taxes

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Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
Oct 15

Amen to that.

IMHO, all we need instead is to adopt a sensible Energy Policy (as below) & leave it to market forces to find the optimum path.

In the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO2 (there isn't any) we (our respective political elite) simply need to apply a sound, sensible Energy Policy that's fair to all, including the Unreliables (of Wind & Solar-PVs) upon which industry can then work.

An effective Energy Policy must be affordable, reliable & consistently available 24/7. It must be straightforward & market driven. Designed with the consumer’s interests as the central focus, rather than being shaped by the priorities of political parties and/or the power generation industry.

The key elements of such a sound, sensible Energy Policy should IMHO be built upon the following basic six principles;

• Technology Agnostic: The policy should NOT favor any specific technology. All sources – fossil fuels, hydro, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, wave energy, batteries & nuclear – should be entertained by those who wish to compete in this industry.

• Elimination of Subsidies & Discriminatory Legislation: All subsidies and/or legislation that advantages or disadvantages any particular technology MUST be removed/repealed. The market, through the independent choices of power generators, should determine which technologies they elect to employ. Their choice entirely & a level playing field that’s fair to all, including the Unreliables.

• Guaranteed Service Standards: Power generation contracts awarded via respective industry Regulators (eg the AEMO in Australia) & auction (eg; xx GWs/at best $price contracted at least a month (more preferably) in advance) & must ensure a guaranteed 99.998% availability of supply in keeping with established Quality of Service (QOS) performance obligations.

• Accountability Through Penalties: Power generators who fail to meet contractual QOS performance obligations to face SIGNIFICANT financial penalties (in the $Ms), except in cases of force majeure due to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods or bush fires.

• Environmental Restoration Bonds: Generators must pay a substantial upfront bond to cover the costs of environmental restoration, including the decommissioning & removal of infrastructure & handling/disposal or recycling (e.g., solar PV panels & wind turbine blades), similar to well established practice within the coal mining industry by way of land restoration.

• Legislative Reform: Any anti-competitive legislation (that attempts to favor one technology over another) must be repealed to ensure a level playing field.

If the power generating industry finds the principles associated with such a sensible Energy Policy unpalatable, no problems, simply re-nationalize the industry & return it to whence it came i.e., the responsibility of respective State Govt’s & be done with it!

Easy.

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julius sanders's avatar
julius sanders
Oct 16

All readers must understand that ALL Australian governments, at all three levels, Federal, State and Local, do not answer to Australians. They have been hijacked by the globalist cabal.

The many unsound policies, as this one, are not "stupid" are not "accidents".

They are pre-planned to intentionaly harm!

And no amount of rational ideas floated here will change that intention to harm!

If you think we can vote our way out of this tyranny, I would say you’ve been asleep for several years

The great convid fakedemic testing ground for intelligence has left no doubt that we are ucked with a very big F.

SO, keeep posting your great ideas.

If it makes you feel better.

No one is listening.

Not to you and certainly not to me.

Only a change in Government, away from the globalists led UniParty can make any difference.

And that brings me back in a circle.

If you think we can vote our way out of this tyranny, I would say you’ve been asleep for several years

While One Nation has a chance to change Australian politics, the pervert traitors in government already have two senators and the governor general backed by the head of ASIO, ready to declare One Nation as a terrorist organisation.

Think about that for a minute

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