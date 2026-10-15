Data centres (the infrastructure behind AI) are a boom industry at the moment. There are already over 160 doted around Australia and many more being planned or built. These data centres require a lot of energy, and so there is an understandable debate about how to ensure they can be effectively rolled out without causing electricity prices to rise for everybody else.
The obvious solution is that data centres should be responsible for ensuring there is enough new capacity in the electricity market. Fair enough. The data centres themselves agree with this idea, so what’s the problem?
The problem comes from is how the electricity should be generated. Instead of aiming for more cheap and reliable power, the Australian government wants to force data centres to bankroll new renewable (unreliable) energy projects. One again, the government is putting their climate religion before lower power prices.
The NSW is going one step further. If data centres want to get through the regulatory labyrinth any time soon, they will be required to meet a bunch of cumbersome guidelines, which includes the absurd requirement that they must get 40% of their energy from wind-power.
Not solar.
Not hydro.
And certainly not coal, gas, or nuclear!
There is no good justification for this policy. It does nothing to bring down prices, or fix infrastructure bottlenecks, or improve data centres, or support local communities, or change global temperatures. The only clear winners are the crony-capitalists who have invested in wind power, and now stand to make a fortune on the back of government mandates.
The truth is that wind energy is flailing in NSW. There are dozens of large-scale wind projects that have government approval, but have not gone ahead because they don’t make economic sense. Instead of accepting reality and changing policy direction, the government is going to strong-arm the data centres into subsidising those failing windmill projects.
This issue came before NSW parliament earlier this week. Disappointingly all the major parties voted together — Labor, Liberal, National, Green — in support of the changes. The only voices of dissent were Libertarian MP John Ruddick, Shooters MP Mark Banasiak, and independents Mark Latham and Rod Roberts.
We are constantly told that renewables are the cheapest form of energy. If that was really the case, then the government wouldn’t need to spend billions of dollars of taxpayer money to prop them up… and they wouldn’t need to force data centres into being their customers. None of these policies will make any impact on the climate. The only outcome will be bigger profits to the renewable industry and higher prices for the rest of us.
P.S. Our “Death & Taxes” podcast starting time has changed! With the southern states switching to daylight savings, our new start time is 8:30pm AEDT (NSW/VIC) and 7:30pm AEST (QLD). Watch live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook.
Amen to that.
IMHO, all we need instead is to adopt a sensible Energy Policy (as below) & leave it to market forces to find the optimum path.
In the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO2 (there isn't any) we (our respective political elite) simply need to apply a sound, sensible Energy Policy that's fair to all, including the Unreliables (of Wind & Solar-PVs) upon which industry can then work.
An effective Energy Policy must be affordable, reliable & consistently available 24/7. It must be straightforward & market driven. Designed with the consumer’s interests as the central focus, rather than being shaped by the priorities of political parties and/or the power generation industry.
The key elements of such a sound, sensible Energy Policy should IMHO be built upon the following basic six principles;
• Technology Agnostic: The policy should NOT favor any specific technology. All sources – fossil fuels, hydro, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, wave energy, batteries & nuclear – should be entertained by those who wish to compete in this industry.
• Elimination of Subsidies & Discriminatory Legislation: All subsidies and/or legislation that advantages or disadvantages any particular technology MUST be removed/repealed. The market, through the independent choices of power generators, should determine which technologies they elect to employ. Their choice entirely & a level playing field that’s fair to all, including the Unreliables.
• Guaranteed Service Standards: Power generation contracts awarded via respective industry Regulators (eg the AEMO in Australia) & auction (eg; xx GWs/at best $price contracted at least a month (more preferably) in advance) & must ensure a guaranteed 99.998% availability of supply in keeping with established Quality of Service (QOS) performance obligations.
• Accountability Through Penalties: Power generators who fail to meet contractual QOS performance obligations to face SIGNIFICANT financial penalties (in the $Ms), except in cases of force majeure due to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods or bush fires.
• Environmental Restoration Bonds: Generators must pay a substantial upfront bond to cover the costs of environmental restoration, including the decommissioning & removal of infrastructure & handling/disposal or recycling (e.g., solar PV panels & wind turbine blades), similar to well established practice within the coal mining industry by way of land restoration.
• Legislative Reform: Any anti-competitive legislation (that attempts to favor one technology over another) must be repealed to ensure a level playing field.
If the power generating industry finds the principles associated with such a sensible Energy Policy unpalatable, no problems, simply re-nationalize the industry & return it to whence it came i.e., the responsibility of respective State Govt’s & be done with it!
Easy.
All readers must understand that ALL Australian governments, at all three levels, Federal, State and Local, do not answer to Australians. They have been hijacked by the globalist cabal.
The many unsound policies, as this one, are not "stupid" are not "accidents".
They are pre-planned to intentionaly harm!
And no amount of rational ideas floated here will change that intention to harm!
If you think we can vote our way out of this tyranny, I would say you’ve been asleep for several years
The great convid fakedemic testing ground for intelligence has left no doubt that we are ucked with a very big F.
SO, keeep posting your great ideas.
If it makes you feel better.
No one is listening.
Not to you and certainly not to me.
Only a change in Government, away from the globalists led UniParty can make any difference.
And that brings me back in a circle.
If you think we can vote our way out of this tyranny, I would say you’ve been asleep for several years
While One Nation has a chance to change Australian politics, the pervert traitors in government already have two senators and the governor general backed by the head of ASIO, ready to declare One Nation as a terrorist organisation.
Think about that for a minute