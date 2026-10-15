Data centres (the infrastructure behind AI) are a boom industry at the moment. There are already over 160 doted around Australia and many more being planned or built. These data centres require a lot of energy, and so there is an understandable debate about how to ensure they can be effectively rolled out without causing electricity prices to rise for everybody else.

The obvious solution is that data centres should be responsible for ensuring there is enough new capacity in the electricity market. Fair enough. The data centres themselves agree with this idea, so what’s the problem?

The problem comes from is how the electricity should be generated. Instead of aiming for more cheap and reliable power, the Australian government wants to force data centres to bankroll new renewable (unreliable) energy projects. One again, the government is putting their climate religion before lower power prices.

The NSW is going one step further. If data centres want to get through the regulatory labyrinth any time soon, they will be required to meet a bunch of cumbersome guidelines, which includes the absurd requirement that they must get 40% of their energy from wind-power.

Not solar.

Not hydro.

And certainly not coal, gas, or nuclear!

There is no good justification for this policy. It does nothing to bring down prices, or fix infrastructure bottlenecks, or improve data centres, or support local communities, or change global temperatures. The only clear winners are the crony-capitalists who have invested in wind power, and now stand to make a fortune on the back of government mandates.

The truth is that wind energy is flailing in NSW. There are dozens of large-scale wind projects that have government approval, but have not gone ahead because they don’t make economic sense. Instead of accepting reality and changing policy direction, the government is going to strong-arm the data centres into subsidising those failing windmill projects.

This issue came before NSW parliament earlier this week. Disappointingly all the major parties voted together — Labor, Liberal, National, Green — in support of the changes. The only voices of dissent were Libertarian MP John Ruddick, Shooters MP Mark Banasiak, and independents Mark Latham and Rod Roberts.

We are constantly told that renewables are the cheapest form of energy. If that was really the case, then the government wouldn’t need to spend billions of dollars of taxpayer money to prop them up… and they wouldn’t need to force data centres into being their customers. None of these policies will make any impact on the climate. The only outcome will be bigger profits to the renewable industry and higher prices for the rest of us.

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