Gene & John return to discuss the latest economic & political news, including the growing talk of economic stagflation (recession & inflation), Chalmers dubious promise to make spending cuts, defections to One Nation, and the upcoming Victorian election.
This week’s ATA newsletter looked at the always-unpopular idea of Medicare reform:
www.austaxpayers.substack.com/p/m...
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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.
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Stagflation, spending cuts & VIC election
Gene & John return to discuss the latest economic & political news, including the growing talk of economic stagflation (recession & inflation), Chalmers dubious promise to make spending cuts, defections to One Nation, and the upcoming Victorian election.