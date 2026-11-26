Gene & John return to discuss the latest economic & political news, including the growing talk of economic stagflation (recession & inflation), Chalmers dubious promise to make spending cuts, defections to One Nation, and the upcoming Victorian election.



This week’s ATA newsletter looked at the always-unpopular idea of Medicare reform:

www.austaxpayers.substack.com/p/m...



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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.



Web = www.taxpayers.org.au

Substack = www.austaxpayers.substack.com

X/Twitter = www.x.com/AusTaxpayers

YouTube = www.youtube.com/@austaxpayers

Rumble = www.rumble.com/JohnHumphreys

Facebook = www.facebook.com/AusTaxpayers



Your hosts:

Gene Tunny: www.x.com/genetunny

John Humphreys: www.x.com/JohnHumphreys99



If you like what we do, please consider becoming a member or donating:

Join = www.taxpayers.org.au/membership

Donate = www.donorbox.org/ata-donation-drive