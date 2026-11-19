It is no secret that the Australian economy is struggling. We have been in a per-capita recession for most of the last five years, productivity has been stagnant for a decade, accomodation is becoming unaffordable, and many people are facing a declining quality of life.
It is also no secret what needs to be done. As we have discussed many times over recent years, economic prosperity comes from investment and innovation, and that requires lower taxes, less regulation, and cheaper energy. Each part of that triad is important, but the policy that would do most to quickly kick-start our moribund economy would be significant income tax cuts.
The problem with that proposal is that cutting taxes without cutting government spending would blow out government debt (which is already too high) and add even more pressure to inflation (which is already too high). Responsible economic management means that the government needs to reduce their spending, but this is easier said than done.
The difficulty with spending cuts is that the largest and fastest growing government projects are also the most politically sensitive. Consider the below list of the largest government programs and their cost for 2026/27:
Aged pension = $68.7 billion
NDIS = $56.1 billion
Defence = $52.1 billion
Aged care = $43.8 billion
Medicare = $37.6 billion
Hospital funding = $37.5 billion
Schools funding = $34.4 billion
Interest on debt = $31.9 billion
Disability pension = $26.3 billion
Medicines (PBS) = $23.4 billion
As a quick summary, Australia’s runaway government spending is mostly due to spending on the aged, the disabled, healthcare, and defence. These are exactly the areas of spending that are most popular, which creates a diabolically difficult political problem.
Any politician who attempts to address these spending pressures is quickly attacked as a heartless bastard, as Tony Abbott learned the hard way back in 2014. Since that failed attempt at reform, both sides of government have been too scared to attempt any serious spending cuts, and so government continues to grow at an unsustainable rate. This situation is made even more difficult due to an ageing population, which adds extra pressure to our health and aged spending.
Yet ignoring the problem will not make it go away. High taxes are strangling our economy and making us poorer, large deficits are pushing up prices, while rising debt is making our economy less stable and costing us billions in interest payments. If we want to avoid ongoing economic decline then we must find a way to cut government spending… but that will require some brave politicians willing to make unpopular decisions and a voting public willing to give them a chance.
In the coming weeks we will put forward some ideas for how the government can get their runaway spending under control. In the meantime, we would love to hear your ideas. How would you go about cutting government spending?
P.S. Reminder that our “Death & Taxes” podcast with Gene and John is now on at 8:30pm AEDT (NSW/VIC) and 7:30pm AEST (QLD) every Thursday evening. Watch live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook.
No argument whatsoever with the message. Can’t be said enough. What is needed, however, is the competency to make the changes. You mention the 2014 Budget. Dutton was Health Minister at the time, and wanted to introduce a Medicare co-payment. As a crossbench senator, and in an attempt to assist the government, I met with him and told him to start the co-payment really, really low. I suggested $2. I even gave him a copy of my book The Sales Doctor https://www.amazon.com.au/Sales-Doctor-Bob-Day/dp/1925138283 and tried to tell him that there is a right way and a wrong way to go about charging for something that was previously free. I talked to him about price point resistance and how it all works. Introduce it at $2 and then over time increase it. Needless to say, he didn’t take my advice and the $7 co-payment was a disaster. Budget repair is no different to car repair. Both need to be done by someone competent.
increase GST to 15% on discretionary expenditure - keep food and essentials gst free. Would this work? Productivity - Reduce RED tape- how many times have we as a society said that!