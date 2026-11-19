It is no secret that the Australian economy is struggling. We have been in a per-capita recession for most of the last five years, productivity has been stagnant for a decade, accomodation is becoming unaffordable, and many people are facing a declining quality of life.

It is also no secret what needs to be done. As we have discussed many times over recent years, economic prosperity comes from investment and innovation, and that requires lower taxes, less regulation, and cheaper energy. Each part of that triad is important, but the policy that would do most to quickly kick-start our moribund economy would be significant income tax cuts.

The problem with that proposal is that cutting taxes without cutting government spending would blow out government debt (which is already too high) and add even more pressure to inflation (which is already too high). Responsible economic management means that the government needs to reduce their spending, but this is easier said than done.

The difficulty with spending cuts is that the largest and fastest growing government projects are also the most politically sensitive. Consider the below list of the largest government programs and their cost for 2026/27:

Aged pension = $68.7 billion NDIS = $56.1 billion Defence = $52.1 billion Aged care = $43.8 billion Medicare = $37.6 billion Hospital funding = $37.5 billion Schools funding = $34.4 billion Interest on debt = $31.9 billion Disability pension = $26.3 billion Medicines (PBS) = $23.4 billion

As a quick summary, Australia’s runaway government spending is mostly due to spending on the aged, the disabled, healthcare, and defence. These are exactly the areas of spending that are most popular, which creates a diabolically difficult political problem.

Any politician who attempts to address these spending pressures is quickly attacked as a heartless bastard, as Tony Abbott learned the hard way back in 2014. Since that failed attempt at reform, both sides of government have been too scared to attempt any serious spending cuts, and so government continues to grow at an unsustainable rate. This situation is made even more difficult due to an ageing population, which adds extra pressure to our health and aged spending.

Yet ignoring the problem will not make it go away. High taxes are strangling our economy and making us poorer, large deficits are pushing up prices, while rising debt is making our economy less stable and costing us billions in interest payments. If we want to avoid ongoing economic decline then we must find a way to cut government spending… but that will require some brave politicians willing to make unpopular decisions and a voting public willing to give them a chance.

In the coming weeks we will put forward some ideas for how the government can get their runaway spending under control. In the meantime, we would love to hear your ideas. How would you go about cutting government spending?

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P.S. Reminder that our “Death & Taxes” podcast with Gene and John is now on at 8:30pm AEDT (NSW/VIC) and 7:30pm AEST (QLD) every Thursday evening. Watch live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook.