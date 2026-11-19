Gene & John return to discuss the latest economic & political news, including the rising unemployment numbers, falling real wages, narrowing opinion polls, and the strange internet outages hitting the US.
This week’s ATA newsletter discussing the hard part of economic reform, which is the need to cut government spending:
https://austaxpayers.substack.com/p/t...
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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.
Web = www.taxpayers.org.au
Substack = www.austaxpayers.substack.com
X/Twitter = www.x.com/AusTaxpayers
YouTube = www.youtube.com/@austaxpayers
Rumble = www.rumble.com/JohnHumphreys
Facebook = www.facebook.com/AusTaxpayers
Your hosts:
Gene Tunny: www.x.com/genetunny
John Humphreys: www.x.com/JohnHumphreys99
If you like what we do, please consider becoming a member or donating:
Join = www.taxpayers.org.au/membership
Donate = www.donorbox.org/ata-donation-drive
Unemployment up & wages down
Gene & John return to discuss the latest economic & political news, including the rising unemployment numbers, falling real wages, narrowing opinion polls, and the strange internet outages hitting the US.