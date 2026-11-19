Gene & John return to discuss the latest economic & political news, including the rising unemployment numbers, falling real wages, narrowing opinion polls, and the strange internet outages hitting the US.



This week’s ATA newsletter discussing the hard part of economic reform, which is the need to cut government spending:

https://austaxpayers.substack.com/p/t...



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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.



Web = www.taxpayers.org.au

Substack = www.austaxpayers.substack.com

X/Twitter = www.x.com/AusTaxpayers

YouTube = www.youtube.com/@austaxpayers

Rumble = www.rumble.com/JohnHumphreys

Facebook = www.facebook.com/AusTaxpayers



Your hosts:

Gene Tunny: www.x.com/genetunny

John Humphreys: www.x.com/JohnHumphreys99



If you like what we do, please consider becoming a member or donating:

Join = www.taxpayers.org.au/membership

Donate = www.donorbox.org/ata-donation-drive