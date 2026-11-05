Death & Taxes

Death & Taxes

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Hartog van den Berg's avatar
Hartog van den Berg
2d

Annoying! AN Australian or just Australia.

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1 reply by John Humphreys
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
2d

Most of what is suggested as remediation is accurate.

The Israel relationship must not be compromised.

Braggadocio replaced what Trump promised.

Comparisons with the current Australian government 'mouth beats action' is where a lesson lies, but I do not anticipate It being learned.

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