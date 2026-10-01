Death & Taxes

Death & Taxes

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Gene Tunny's avatar
Gene Tunny
Oct 1

Very good, John. I look forward to this conversation. I like how you've elaborated on the macro model you have in your head, which differs from how the RBA thinks about inflation, as we can discuss tonight.

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Kiwi Tom's avatar
Kiwi Tom
Oct 1

Oh dear 2 sockie pullers become 3? Poor treasurer gets fucked whether I do or don't lmfao

But at $400k he won't give a toss? Or whatever he is over paid

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