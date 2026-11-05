Will the MAGA civil war come to Australia?

Gene & John return to discuss the latest economic & political news, including the fallout from the US election, rising interest rates, Albanese’s latest attempt at censoring the internet, and much more.

This week’s ATA newsletter looked at lessons that might be learned from the US election, and the possibility of an antiwar-right emerging in Australia:

www.austaxpayers.substack.com/p/what-can-australian-learn-from-the

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The “Death & Taxes” podcast is produced by the Australian Taxpayers Alliance (ATA). Episodes are simulcast live on YouTube, X/Twitter & Facebook, and later also available on Substack & Rumble.

Web = www.taxpayers.org.au

Substack = www.austaxpayers.substack.com

X/Twitter = www.x.com/AusTaxpayers

YouTube = www.youtube.com/@austaxpayers

Rumble = www.rumble.com/JohnHumphreys

Facebook = www.facebook.com/AusTaxpayers

Your hosts:

Gene Tunny: www.x.com/genetunny

John Humphreys: www.x.com/JohnHumphreys99

If you like what we do, please consider becoming a member or donating:

Join = www.taxpayers.org.au/membership

Donate = www.donorbox.org/ata-donation-drive